Assemblywoman Giglio commends first responders for heroic efforts in Calverton recycling facility fire

Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R,C-Riverhead) extends her heartfelt gratitude to the brave firefighters, emergency medical personnel and mutual aid departments who responded to the massive fire at Crown Recycling on Youngs Avenue in Calverton early this morning. The fire, which broke out around 2 a.m., was declared under control at approximately 11:20 a.m. after more than nine hours of intense firefighting efforts involving nearly three dozen departments.

“I want to sincerely thank the firefighters and EMS personnel who worked through the night to contain the fire at the Crown Recycling facility,” said Giglio. “Their quick response and effort protected nearby homes, businesses and residents from what could have been a far worse situation. Given the nature of the materials involved—including construction debris and potential asbestos exposure—I’ve contacted Congressman Nick LaLota’s office to see if potential EPA air quality testing could be set into place.”

Residents in the vicinity are advised to keep windows closed and remain indoors as a precautionary measure. The Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management has issued alerts to residents within a four-mile radius of the site.