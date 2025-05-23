Artist Lynn Staiano to be featured at Apple Bank exhibition in Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of Smithtown artist Lynn Staiano will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from May 26 to July 25. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release.

Lynn Staiano is a self-taught artist who discovered a passion for painting during the pandemic. “Inspired by my late mother, a talented artist who nurtured creativity in our home, I found comfort and purpose in art during a time of global uncertainty. Though I had never formally painted before, I began exploring acrylics, later transitioning to oils, with occasional work in pastel and watercolor mediums,” she said.

The artist is particularly drawn to abandoned or fractured houses, barns, bridges, charming old windows, intriguing doors, and elements of antiquity.

“I am moved to express well-lived environments; loved, forgotten, and vintage items. I enjoy painting plein air and in the studio, with a focus on landscapes and still life compositions,” she explained.

Staiano’s art has been exhibited in galleries across Long Island. “Committed to continually growing as an artist, I honor my mother’s dream through classes, practice, experimentation, and exploration.”

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities,” read the release.