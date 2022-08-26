Art lovers flock to The Atelier at Flowerfield’s Open House Aug. 20

1 of 4

It was a hot, muggy, summer Saturday, as crowds gathered in the cool exhibition hall of The Atelier at Flowerfield for another Open House. Visitors observed portrait drawing demonstrations by Bill Graf, who teaches several classes in painting and drawing. They also watched Fellowship student, Alyssa Kolakowski, warm up with several quick sketches then demonstrate Master drawings.

Those who dropped in were treated to tours of the art studios and Fine Arts Library by Fellowship student, Annie Nate Schindler and Carol D’Amato, Librarian and Teacher Assistant.

On display was the artwork of Fellowship students Annie Nate Schindler and Jonathan Horn.

Guests could also grab a brush and paint along with Carol D’Amato, Teacher’s Assistant and Librarian, as she demonstrated Watercolor painting techniques.

The Fall session begins September 12th with several classes, daytime and evening, in studio and online, in painting (all mediums), drawing, illustration, plein air and a new class in Fashion Textile Design. Every Monday night is Open Figure Night with a live model and its only $20 per 3-hour session! The Atelier also offers lectures and workshops.

The next exhibition, featuring a Fifty-Year Retrospective of Neill Slaughter’s artwork, opens on Thursday, September 8th with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, go to https://theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.