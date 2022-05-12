Art League of Long Island to host Artist Talk & Book Signing May 14

The Art League of Long Island, 107 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills will host an Artist Talk & Book Signing with Holly Gordon and Ward Hooper on Saturday, May 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. The authors will discuss their book, Parallel Perspectives: The Brush/Lens Collaboration, followed by a book signing.

Meet two local artists who’ve been featured in numerous exhibitions and news articles on their endearing collaboration highlighting the parallels between their artistic approaches to their art forms. Photo-liminalist Holly Gordon and Painter Ward Hooper found that they share an uncanny artistic sensibility in their body of work, prompting a series of exhibitions to be shown throughout Long Island, the first of which was shown at the Art League in August 2015. The May 14 discussion and book signing is free and open to the public. The book, full of lively paintings and photo-liminalist works can be purchased for $50.

The book itself provides the backstory on the artwork on display in the Strolling Gallery as noted on Holly’s website: “This contemporary love story between painter and photographer is synergized by creativity, connects with the past, inspires the present and transforms photography into the future. After decades of creating independently, social media brought Holly Gordon and Ward Hooper together. They immediately saw parallels in their creative processes and execution; but it was the discovery that they were inadvertently inspired by the same landscapes as Arthur Dove and Helen Torr, two early 20th century artists, that turns this dynamic collaborative pairing into a time traveler tale that is all true.”

Learn more about the artists at www.parallelperspectivesbook.com.

For questions about the May 14 event, please call 631-462-5400.