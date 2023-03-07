Arrests made on murder of Port Jefferson man on Greenway Trail in June of 2021

Following an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives, Jose Martinez-Vazquez and Tiffany

Diaz-Cabrera were arrested in Port Jefferson Station on March 5, for the alleged murder of

Benjamin Flores-Mendez, who was found dead on Greenway Trail, near Clifton Place, in Port

Jefferson Station on June 17, 2021.

Martinez-Vazquez was arrested at the corner of Crystal Brook Hollow Road and Hallock Avenue

at 2 p.m. Diaz-Cabrera was arrested outside of 114 Crystal Brook Hollow Road at 9:18 p.m.

Martinez-Vazquez, 24, and Diaz-Cabrera, 20, both of 114 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Port

Jefferson Station, have each been charged with Murder 2nd Degree.

Below is the first update and the original release:

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man that

occurred on a trail in Port Jefferson Station on June 17. The body of Benjamin Flores-Mendez, 39, of Port Jefferson Station was found on Greenway Trail, near Clifton Place, at approximately 1 a.m. The victim, who was stabbed, was pronounced dead at the scene.