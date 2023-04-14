Arrests made in East Northport massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two women for alleged prostitution during a massage parlor raid in East

Northport on April 14.

In response to community and quality of life complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers and

Second Squad detectives, in conjunction with the Fire Marshal and officials from the Town of

Huntington Public Safety, conducted an investigation into Time Foot Spa, located at 41 Larkfield Road,

at approximately 3 p.m.

Following an investigation, Qiaoling Guan, 51, of Flushing, and Suyuan Zhang Caruso, 62, of Commack, were arrested and charged with alleged Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. Additional summonses were issued from the Town of Huntington Public Safety.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.