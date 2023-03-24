Arrests made for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors in Coram, Medford and Farmingville
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on March 24 for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors at businesses in the Sixth Precinct.
In response to numerous community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an
investigation into the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors during which nine businesses were checked for
compliance.
During the investigation, three people were arrested and charged with allegedly Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:
Steylon Ventura Santos, 29, of Medford, an employee of Chico’s Smoke Shop, located at 3663
Route 112 in Coram
Abhay Shah, 66, of Westbury, an employee of Medford Smoke Shop, located at 2594 Route 112
in Medford
Albert Cepeda Nunez 20, of Port Jefferson, an employee of Hookah City, located at 21 Park
Place in Farmingville
All three were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court
in Central Islip on April 13.
A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.