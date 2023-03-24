Arrests made for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors in Coram, Medford and Farmingville

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on March 24 for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors at businesses in the Sixth Precinct.

In response to numerous community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an

investigation into the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors during which nine businesses were checked for

compliance.

During the investigation, three people were arrested and charged with allegedly Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:

 Steylon Ventura Santos, 29, of Medford, an employee of Chico’s Smoke Shop, located at 3663

Route 112 in Coram

 Abhay Shah, 66, of Westbury, an employee of Medford Smoke Shop, located at 2594 Route 112

in Medford

 Albert Cepeda Nunez 20, of Port Jefferson, an employee of Hookah City, located at 21 Park

Place in Farmingville

All three were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court

in Central Islip on April 13.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.