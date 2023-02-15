Arrest made in May 2022 murder of two men in Selden

Following an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives, Brian Cordovano has been arrested for the alleged murder of Ian Saalfield and Robert Julian, who were found dead in a Hollywood Avenue residence in Selden on May 3, 2022.

As part of a missing person investigation, Fourth Squad detectives responded to 55 Hollywood Ave. at approximately 10:45 p.m. on May 3, 2022 and found two men shot to death in the home. The men, Ian Saalfield, 45, of Lake Grove, who had been reported missing by his wife on April 26, and the homeowner, Robert Julian, 58, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Cordovano, 48, of 1136 Martinstein Ave., Bay Shore, was arrested on Feb. 15 following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue in Smithtown at 11:52 a.m. Cordovano was charged with two counts of Murder 1st Degree, among other charges. He is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on February 16.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.