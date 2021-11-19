Argyle Theatre presents ‘ELF the Musical’ for the holidays

1 of 6

Long Island’s largest year-round, professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the iconic holiday favorite ELF The Musical with book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and based on the New Line Cinema Film written by David Berenbaum. Performances begin Thursday, November 11th for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, January 2nd at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon). ELF The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Directed by Evan Pappas, with choreography by Valerie Wright and music direction by Emma Weiss,the cast will feature Timothy Fraser as Buddy, Carolina Miranda as Jovia, Mark Epperson as Walter, Michelle Mallardi as Emily, Tamara Daly as Deb, Robert Anthony Jones as Santa/Mr. Greenway, Korie Lee Blossey as Store Manager, Kieran Brown and Landon Forlenza as Michael, as well as Kaitie Buckert, Melissa Goldberg, Garrison Hunt, Tre Kanaley, Molly Model, Drew Reese, Lucas Ryan, Mikaela Rada, Garret Shin, and Melissa Strain.

Mark and Dylan Perlman, Argyle Managing Partners, shared “We are thrilled to ring in the season with the holiday show of our generation: ELF The Musical.” They went on to say, “Experience this heartwarming, holiday theatre magic that is sure to be a blast for the whole family! With our Artistic Director Evan Pappas at the helm and an absolute all-star team behind this production it is sure to be a holiday spectacular you don’t want to miss!”

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

The creative team includes Set Design by Tim Golebiewski, Costume by Jolene Richardson, Lighting Design by John Salutz, and Sound Design by Brianne Boyd. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman and Production Coordinator is Alison Savino. The Production Stage Manager is Craig Matthew with Assistant Stage Managers Emily Todt and Shannon Stewart. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

ELF The Musical is sponsored by Forerunner Technologies, Inc.

For performance schedule and tickets visit www.argyletheatre.com or call (631)230-3500. Tickets are priced from $40 – $79 Use Code: TIMES for $10 OFF*

*Discount valid off individual, premium mainstage tickets only. Not to be combined.