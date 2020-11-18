Annual Brookhaven Polar Plunge set for Nov. 21

The Town of Brookhaven and Special Olympics of New York host the 11th annual Polar Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason at Cedar Beach, 200 Harbor Road, Mt. Sinai on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Help raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics New York by asking your friends, family, co-workers, etc. to support you in taking the PLUNGE! Then, take a dip or slow crawl into the chilly waters of the Long Island Sound. All registrants must surpass the fundraising goal of $150 to participate. For more information, visit www.brookhavenny.gov/PolarPlunge2020 or call 458-4078.

ATTENTION:

Polar Plunge 2020 COVID-19 SAFETY PLAN

Instead of large groups congregating and plunging at once, they have restructured the event so that each team will have a personalized Polar Plunge experience in a controlled and safe environment. Polar Plunge waves will be assigned by team and be compliant with the CDC event guidelines and NYS Governors orders. All spectators and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Plungers will be asked to wear masks up until plunge time.

-All plunge Teams will have a time slot to plunge as no more than 50 people are permitted on the beach at one time

-Since they will have smaller intervals of plungers at different time slots, there will be a limited number of people able to plunge. Because of this, there will be a fundraising minimum of $150 for individuals and $1,000 for teams (for every 10 people on a team)

-All participants, spectators, and volunteers must comply with all COVID-19 restrictions

-BRRR-tual Polar Plunge options too!

Secure your spot in the 2020 Polar Plunge now!