It’s a National Celebration of the birth of America – and it kicked off right here in the Three Villages. On May 2, the Anna Smith Strong Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a special celebration titled “250 Years STRONG” at the Setauket Neighborhood House.

While many might not know- across the country events are being planned to mark America’s Semiquincentennial. It was 250 years ago that the “Shot Heard Around the World” rang out during the battle of Lexington and Concord – considered to be the first military engagement of the Revolutionary War. On Long Island, the Strong family played a pivotal role during the Revolution through their actions in the Culper or Setauket Spy Ring.

The Culper Spy Ring is credited by George Washington as being a major factor in turning the tide of the American Revolution by providing valuable intelligence to at great risk to themselves.

The Anna Smith Strong Chapter was named for a courageous member of the celebrated Culper Spy Ring, and hosted an event commemorating her role and honoring the American spirit.

Participants enjoyed an evening of history, community and celebration in a picturesque setting – the Setauket Neighborhood House. Keynote speaker and local historian Margo Arceri spoke of the remarkable life of Kate Wheeler Strong. There were raffles, awards and patriotic provisions provided by chief sponsor, David Prestia of Bagel Express. Costumes were optional but fun! People came in Revolutionary War dress to make things more festive. Sponsor Michael Rosengard of North Island Photography & Films created an art installation (that included Anna Smith Strong’s clothesline and more) and was the official event photographer.

Recognized at the event for their historic preservation and education contributions were: Margo Arceri, local historian/Tri-Spy Tours/Three Village Historical Society; Beverly C. Tyler, author/historian/Three Village Historical Society; and Gloria Rocchio, President of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization.

The Anna Smith Strong Chapter received Proclamations from NYS Senator Anthony Palumbo, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay, Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright and Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico and Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich.

There was an entire ‘regiment’ of sponsors that helped guarantee the success of the event: Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, The Ward Melville Heritage Organization, Krista’s Design Studio, Margo Arceri, Scott Heaney Mill Creek Agency, Inc., Legislator Steve Englebright, The Setauket Neighborhood House, Guy Nicosia/ CEO Strategic Planning, Beth Shatles, Joe Ventimiglia Fine Art, P Mones and Herb Mones, Island Federal Credit Union, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay, Colleen Keneflick, Dr Nora Galambos, RADIANCE by the Harbor, and the Reboli Center for Art and History. In addition, dozens of local businesses donated raffle prizes.

Several of the community’s leading organizations showcased their activities, literature and programs in the Lakeside Room including the New York Marine Rescue, Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, Ward Melville Heritage Organization, Three Village Community Trust, Three Village Garden Club, Reboli Center and the Rocky Point Historical Society who all shared information and more.

Interest was ‘revolutionary’ – and the event quickly sold out. Money raised will go towards education, historic preservation and patriotic/veteran’s endeavors. Check the DAR’s website for further information on the event or to see what will be happening during the upcoming year: https://annasmithstrongnsdar.org