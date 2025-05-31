Anna Smith Strong Chapter NSDAR presents scholarship to Arrowhead school teacher

The Anna Smith Strong Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the first annual Lillian Walker Bowman Scholarship to Mrs. Gina Schwarz, a fourth-grade teacher at Arrowhead Elementary School in East Setauket, according to a press release.

The scholarship was established in loving memory of Anna Smith Strong Chapter NSDAR member Lillian Elizabeth Walker Bowman, a dedicated teacher, devoted community member, and passionate supporter for learning and history.

The scholarship included a presentation titled “Long Island Spies of the American Revolution” to the entire fourth grade class by Lindsey Steward-Goldberg, Education Coordinator of the Three Village Historical Society.

“The presentation was very timely since the Anna Smith Strong Chapter has kicked off America 250 with this and other events. This topic is also part of the fourth-grade curriculum. The Anna Smith Strong Chapter NSDAR would like to congratulate Mrs. Gina Schwarz and to thank the Three Village Historical Society and Three Village School District for collaborating with us,” read the release.