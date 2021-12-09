Anker wins reelection after mail-in ballots counted Port Times RecordSuffolk CountyVillage Beacon Record by Julianne Mosher - December 9, 2021 0 109 Sarah Anker. Photo by Julianne Mosher Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) will be back in her role next year as Suffolk County legislator for the 6th District. This comes nearly a month after election night Nov. 2 where Republican candidate Brendan Sweeney was in the lead by nearly 1,200 votes, but absentee ballots were not accounted for at the time. After a lengthy recount of ballots and a court review of the count, Sweeney called Anker to concede and congratulate her on reelection by 63 votes. “If anyone ever says that their vote doesn’t count, I urge you refer to this race to show that even one simple vote can make a difference,” Sweeney said, thanking his supporters specifically in Mount Sinai, Miller Place, Rocky Point, Ridge, Terryville and Shoreham-Wading River. “I’m thankful to my friends, family and supporters in those communities,” he said. Sweeney added he knew from the beginning that the race would be tough going against a 10-year incumbent. “We put up a good fight,” he said. Sweeney, who is currently an employee with the Town of Brookhaven, will be leaving his position this month to work in the office of the expected incoming county presiding officer, Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst). “I’ll be in this business no matter what,” he said. Anker said she is “very happy” with the results and relieved that the counts have been finalized. “Now I can continue to work on the projects I’ve been facilitating,” she said. Anker said that the anticipation of the results was stressful, but what kept her going was knowing her sister survived breast cancer. “Right after the election after I lost, I learned she was doing much better,” she said. “It wasn’t until last week that I learned she’s now cancer free.” She said that knowing her sister survived her battle was more important than thinking she might not win her campaign. “It was a good diversion in understanding the priorities in life,” she said. “I’m very grateful.”