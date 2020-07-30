Animal Food Drive held for Sweetbriar

The Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau is currently hosting an Animal Food Drive to benefit the wildlife residing at Sweetbriar Nature Center. The preserve is in need of donations of fresh fruits and vegetables for the animals rehabilitating in their care. Residents can drop off groceries on the porch of the Sweetbriar Nature Center, located at 62 Eckernkamp Drive, in Smithtown. An Amazon Wish List is also available for anyone who prefers to order supplies online. The items most in need are berries, grapes, apples, carrots, celery, lettuce or similar produce.

“For over 50 years Sweetbriar has provided a safe haven for injured wildlife, educational programming and has watched over 54 acres of gardens, woodland, and wetland habitats along the Nissequogue River. Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on Sweetbriar Nature Center’s fundraising efforts which directly affects the wildlife in their care,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. “I am grateful for the Youth Bureau’s noble efforts and am confident that we as a community will join together in support of the innocent animals living on the preserve.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sweetbriar has been forced to cancel many of the fundraising initiatives hosted throughout the year which typically fund the needs of the animals. In addition, the main house and indoor areas of the preserve remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Residents wishing to assist Sweetbriar can choose to donate online via GoFundMe, Register with Amazon Smile by typing in “Environmental Centers of Setauket Smithtown” or visit www.wweetbriarnc.org for a list of items which are of great need.

For further information, please call 631-979-6344.