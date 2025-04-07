Anant Yardi, CEO of Yardi Systems, to deliver keynote address at SBU’s College of Business convocation

Stony Brook University’s College of Business is proud to announce that Anant Yardi, Founder and CEO of Yardi Systems, will deliver the keynote address at the College’s convocation ceremony on May 21, 2025. Yardi, a pioneer in real estate technology and a champion of educational opportunities, will share insights from his career journey and discuss the importance of innovation, leadership, and giving back to communities.

“We are honored to have Anant Yardi as our Convocation speaker. His visionary leadership in real estate technology and entrepreneurship serves as an inspiring example for our graduating students, said Dean Haresh Gurnani. Anant’s journey from innovator to industry leader embodies the power of perseverance, strategic thinking, and technological innovation—qualities that will empower our students as they embark on their own professional paths. We look forward to his insights and the invaluable lessons he will share with the Class of 2025.”

Yardi Systems is a global leader in investment, asset, and property management software for the real estate industry. The company’s software solutions support both residential and commercial property management, integrating accounting, operations, and ancillary services. Yardi has offices throughout the US and the world, including in Melville on Long Island.

Beyond its business success, Yardi Systems is deeply committed to education and community development. During the 2024-2025 academic year, the company partnered with 28 colleges and universities across North America, including Stony Brook, to provide scholarships for first-generation students. This initiative reflects Yardi’s core values: “Take care of our clients, take care of our employees, take care of our communities, stay focused and grow.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to address the class of 2025 at Stony Brook College of Business. I look forward to sharing my experiences in innovation, entrepreneurship and risk management during a 40 year period that saw immense technological change and gave rise to incredible business opportunities.”

Anant Yardi founded Yardi Systems in 1984 after recognizing the need for integrated accounting and property management software in the residential marketplace. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a global powerhouse in real estate technology. With an M.S. in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Yardi has been widely recognized as a visionary in the industry, earning accolades such as the Realcomm “Digie” Award and induction into the Multi-Housing News Hall of Fame.

The Stony Brook College of Business convocation ceremony will celebrate the achievements of graduating students and honor their hard work as they transition into the next phase of their professional lives.

For more information on the event, please visit https://www.stonybrook.edu/ commcms/business/