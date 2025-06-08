Aldi in Medford to hold grand opening June 12

By Heidi Sutton

It’s official! The new Aldi supermarket coming to Medford has set an opening date. The store will open its doors on Wednesday, June 11 for a “sneak peak” and a grand opening will be held on Thursday, June 12 with a ribbon cutting scheduled at 9 a.m. The first 100 customers at the grand opening will receive a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100. In addition, free tote bags will be distributed while supplies last and shoppers can also enter a contest for a chance to win a $500 gift card from June 12 to 15. Residents in the area received a flyer in the mail this week with a $5 coupon off a minimum $30 purchase.

Located at 2799 Route 112 in the Medford Crossings shopping center, the German-owned discount supermarket will join TJ Maxx, and Motor Vehicles in a 22,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Michael’s Crafts, which relocated to another part of the shopping center. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Known for its budget-friendly prices, Aldi offers weekly specials, fresh produce deliveries daily, online shopping, curbside pickup, home delivery and avoids “hidden costs” by selling 90% exclusive, private-label items instead of big brands. Customers are encouraged to bring their own tote bags, must bag their own groceries and pay a quarter to rent a shopping cart.

The Medford location is Aldi’s 13th store in Suffolk County. Other locations include Bohemia, Lake Grove, Selden, Lindenhurst, North Babylon, Patchogue, East Northport, Rocky Point, Central Islip, Bay Shore, Riverhead, and Shirley. An Aldi in the former King Kullen at 153 Ronkonkoma Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma will open in the near future.

“At our new Medford ALDI store, shoppers will find that every decision we make, from our product selection to store layout, is to provide our customers with the best products at the lowest possible prices of any national grocer,” said Chris Daniels, regional vice president for ALDI, in a statement. “Our customers can save up to 36 percent on an average household’s shopping list. As shoppers look for better ways to stretch their dollar, ALDI is providing Medford with easier access to quality groceries at affordable prices.”

The Medford location is part of Aldi’s goal to open more than 225 new store locations in 2025 as part of the next phase of its five-year national growth strategy. This is the most stores ALDI will open in one year in its nearly 50-year U.S. history as more shoppers than ever look to save up to 36% on an average shopping trip, according to a release. “ALDI continues to see more shoppers come through our doors as they experience our quicker, easier and more affordable shopping experience firsthand,” said Hart. “With our expansion across the country, ALDI is earning the trust of more shoppers in more communities than ever before, bringing us closer to becoming America’s first stop for groceries,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI.