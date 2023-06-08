Air quality health advisory for Suffolk County

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), along with the State Department of Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Long Island on Thursday, June 8 as the smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires continue to blanket the region. This air quality alert has been extended through this evening, June 8, until 11:59 p.m. and is potentially forecasted to continue into tomorrow as well.

The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter. Fine particulate matter consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air made of many different types of particles. Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive to particle matter

What can you do to protect yourself?