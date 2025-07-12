After a tough loss to Sachem East, Newfield looks to come back stronger

1 of 6

By Bill Landon

The Town of Brookhaven boys’ summer soccer league is well underway. The eight-game season was nearing the midway point when Newfield squared off against Sachem East Monday night at Veterans Park in Selden.

Newfield was trailing by two goals to open the second half when Derlis Aguilar’s shot on goal found its mark to take the goose egg off the scoreboard for the Wolverines and making it a 2-1 game.

Newfield struggled the rest of the way when Sachem East stretched the net for the insurance goal to take a 3-1 advantage, a score that would make the final buzzer.

Newfield drops to 1-3 and will look to put a “W” in the win column when they return to Veterans Park on Boyle Road Monday July 14 to face Longwood. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon