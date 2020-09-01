Actors wanted for TVHS Spirits Tour

Open cast call

The Three Village Historical Society seeks actors for its upcoming Spirits Tour in October (to be filmed and possibly to be presented live). The committee is looking for women from age 30 to 50 and men from age 20 to 70. Auditions will be held via Zoom and possibly in person. Please send a short bio, resume and headshot to [email protected] Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further details. This is an unpaid, volunteer opportunity. For further information, call 631-751-3730.