Abstract exhibition, Beyond Layers, opens at the Art League of Ll

1 of 4

Up next for the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills is a unique exhibit titled Beyond Layers. On view in the Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery from May 21 June 4, the exhibit will showcase recent abstract paintings by two Long Island artists, Denise Kramer and Barbara Miller. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 3 p.m.

Kramer and Miller, who share a fascination with creating layers in their work, met each other at the late Stan Brodsky’s painting critique seminar at the Art League of Long Island. Kramer’s layers are overlapping organic shapes and lines, while Miller’s layers are rich in texture with a mixture of materials. Their unique explorations of layered color and space create an ongoing discovery of new and evolving visual languages.

Denise Kramer is a Huntington based abstract artist. Her paintings are explorations of organic shapes that are inspired from the human figure and the natural world and often begin as a meditative journey that led to spontaneous transformations through a layering of color, lines and forms. These transformations speak to the endless variety of human connection. Kramer has exhibited in numerous group shows throughout Long Island. She studied art and psychology and holds a MA in Creative Arts Therapy from Hofstra University and a MA in psychology from the New School. Kramer is a licensed creative art therapist and has a private psychotherapy practice in Huntington.

Having received an art studio degree from SUNY at Stony Brook, Barbara Miller continued her education at Post College and then seven years of classes at Bennington college in Vermont. She is an artist, a sculptor and painter with experience in welded steel, oil painting and mixed media constructions. Her work is highly textured and multilayered. The interest is its physicality; “building a painting” as opposed to “painting one”. Ideas originate from memories and fragments of dreams. Miller notes, “I may have something in mind before I begin, but I allow the process to take the work where it needs to go. At this point, the art becomes intuitive and hopefully spontaneous!”

The Art League is located at 107 East Deer Park Road, in Dix Hills. Gallery hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays & Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 631-462-5400 or visit www.artleagueli.org.