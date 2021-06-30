A small taste of history: The Centereach Chamber of Commerce

Amongst the Middle Country Public Library’s many historical artifacts are a few that explain just how far the area has come from its pastoral roots. The picture and story below comes courtesy of a collaborative effort among the librarian staff.

The Centereach Chamber of Commerce in the 1960s was very much involved in bringing business and people to Centereach.

Its members were active in meeting with state, county and town officials on a variety of issues including rezoning property for businesses, the building of newly proposed garden apartments in Lake Grove and statistics of Suffolk County labor.

In 1966, the Chamber also was instrumental in appealing to state officials to place a Centereach sign on the Long Island Expressway to promote the community as “The Hub of Suffolk County.” They prepared a brochure that was distributed at that year’s Travel and Trade Exposition which sought to highlight the advantages of doing business in Centereach.

This 1962 picture shows newly installed officers of the Centereach Chamber of Commerce checking over reports of the previous year’s activities with new president, Nicholas Guzzone seated at right.

The installation took place at Centereach Bowling Lanes on Horseblock Road.