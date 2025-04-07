A message from AAA: Ditch the distractions and safe a life

To mark National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, AAA Northeast is urging drivers to ditch the distractions to help combat the staggering number of distracted driving fatalities in the United States.

In 2022, 3,308 people were killed and 289,310 people were injured in U.S. traffic crashes involving a distracted driver, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The number of fatal crashes involving distraction (3,047) accounted for 8% of all fatal traffic crashes (39,221) in 2022.

In New York, between 2020 and 2024, there were more than 441,000 crashes involving a distracted driver, according to state crash data. Over 115,000 of the crashes resulted in an injury and nearly 600 were fatal.

NHTSA reports cellphone use — including texting, talking and social media use — is the most common form of distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s the equivalent of driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

AAA research shows 93% of drivers surveyed in a recent study perceive texting, emailing and reading on a cellphone as extremely or very dangerous. However, many drivers still acknowledged engaging in the following risky behaviors in the prior 30 days:

Typing or sending a text or email: 27%

Reading a text or email: 37%

Holding and talking on a cellphone: 36%

“Any activity that takes your eyes off the road is a potential distraction and increases your risk of a crash,” said Robert Sinclair of AAA Northeast. “It’s imperative to give driving your full attention and ditch the distractions — because it could save a life.”

For teen drivers, AAA research has found talking or attending to other passengers in the vehicle is a top contributor to crashes.

AAA offers the following tips to keep drivers alert:

Avoid texting, emailing or scrolling through apps while driving, put your cellphone in the glove box, back seat or trunk of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

If you need to send a text immediately, pull over and park your car in a safe location.

Designate your passenger as your “designated texter” to respond to calls or messages.

If your driver is texting or otherwise distracted, call out their behavior. Remind them it’s unsafe and encourage them to focus on the road.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 6.5 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, financial and auto-related services.