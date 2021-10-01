‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’ heads to Theatre Three

Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 9 to 30 (*sensory-sensitive performance on Oct. 10).

Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. On this journey to find spook-tacular promise, Abner and company learn the power of helping others. Hilarious hijinks and a message of cooperation highlight this delightful musical for the entire family.

All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.