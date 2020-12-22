In lieu of the Huntington Choral Society Winter Concert and in the hope of a brighter 2021, HCS is pleased to present a short film presentation entitled, A Holiday Gift from Huntington Choral Society viewable from December 23rd on at www.huntingtonchoralsociety.org and on our Facebook page. Visit either, relax, and enjoy their gift of beautiful music.

“HCS has had a productive virtual fall semester on Zoom during which we spent time bolstering sight reading and music theory skills; studying lyrics; rehearsing chorales from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, Ferko’s Trois Chansons, and Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms; developing our vocal technique; and enjoying well-reputed guest speakers, Dr. Rollo Dilworth and Professor Barbara Fusco-Spera. We look forward to our spring semester, which holds at least some promise for face to face rehearsals,” said Director Dr. Jennifer Scott-Miceli.