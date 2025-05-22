A Day of Garden Delights: Enjoy rare access to three private Suffolk County oases on May 24 

Garden lovers in Long Island are in for a treat this Saturday, May 24, with three unique opportunities to explore three diverse private gardens through the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program. The featured gardens are:

Tranquility (Mount Sinai). Hundreds of perennials, shrubs, trees, and annuals are combined with water features, lawn art, and recently relocated garden trails that allow the visitor to enter the owner’s vision of an Impressionistic garden painting. Footpaths wind through the extensive garden, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of nature and escape the general stress of modern lifestyles.

Two Grey Achers (Setauket/East Setauket). This garden was designed by its owners to provide beauty and interest in all seasons. Adjacent to Conscience Bay on Long Island’s North Shore, the mild maritime microclimate is reflected in the broad range of taxa thriving on this intensively planted site. A remarkable collection of choice conifers and Japanese maples, amassed over three decades, creates a year-round tapestry of color, texture, and form. Come, enjoy, and find specific ideas for stunning, hardworking woody plants to add to your own garden.

Woodland Garden – Bill & Veronica Schiavo (Wading River). The property features a heavily wooded landscape with one large pond, three small ponds, and two streams. Twelve- to fifteen-foot rhododendrons and flowering shrubs encircle the house. The lawn-less, deer-resistant terrain showcases diverse plants, including a new shade and fern garden with a stone patio. A nature trail winds through the front woods alongside a 75-foot stream and waterfall. Behind the house, two ponds, one with a Japanese red maple and waterfall, are surrounded by trees and grasses. The woodland garden is a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

Open Days offers a unique opportunity for visitors to peek behind the garden gates of otherwise private gardens for one day only, and to explore a variety of garden styles and horticultural traditions.

The gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for registered guests. Tickets for garden visits are $10 per person, or $5 for members of the Garden Conservancy. Children 12 and under are admitted for free when accompanied by a parent or guardian. All registrations must be processed online through the Garden Conservancy’s website. Visit gardenconservancy.org/opendays .

Fueling America’s passion for gardens, the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days™ program is the only nationwide garden visiting program. In 2025, Open Days marks its 30th year. Over three decades, Open Days has welcomed more than 1.4 million visitors into thousands of inspired private landscapes—from urban rooftops to organic farms, historic estates to suburban sanctuaries—in 41 states.