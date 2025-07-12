La Buena Vida Restaurant, 714 Montauk Highway, Moriches will host the 8th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. $30 donation per person includes dinner and soft drinks with a special musical performance by Damaged Goods. Reservations suggested by calling 631-909-1985.