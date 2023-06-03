64 summonses issued during illegal car meet, two arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested two men and issued dozens of summonses during an illegal car meet in Bay Shore on June 2.

Following an investigation, members of the Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Community Support Unit, in conjunction with officers from the Second and Fourth Precincts, responded to a parking lot, located at 1851 Sunrise Highway, where more than 150 vehicles were meeting at approximately 10:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old Bay Shore man was observed by police spinning the tires of a 2019 Dodge Charger 392 causing a burnout and was charged with Unlawful Speed Contest, Sideshows and Races. The Dodge Charger was seized by Suffolk County Police.

Kevin Bishop, 24, of Huntington Station, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 2 nd Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Both were released on a Field Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. Police issued drivers a total of 64 summonses for vehicle and traffic violations.