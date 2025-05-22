2025 school district budget vote and board of election results

The names of board of education candidates who won a seat are marked with an asterisk.

Comsewogue Union Free School District

Budget vote:

Yes: 769

No: 205

Proposition 2 (Reallocation of Capital Funds): (Proposition 2 is a reallocation of previously approved capital funds to update elementary school playgrounds, make drainage and site improvements and replace ceramic wall tile at Norwood Avenue Elementary School. Officials said the projects would not exceed $4 million.)

Yes: 869

No: 94

Board of Education results: (Candidates ran for three at-large seats with the one receiving the fewest votes to serve a one-year term stemming from the 2024 resignation of Alexandra Gordon.)

*Robert DeStefano (Three-Year Term): 757 votes

*Diane Enright (Three-Year Term): 628 votes

*Francisca Alabau (One-Year Term): 552 votes

Port Jefferson School District

Budget Vote:

Yes: 868

No: 290

Proposition 2 (Capital Reserve Fund): Yes: 857 • No: 299

Board of Education results: At large vote for two open seats

*Randi DeWitt-738 votes *Ellen Boehm-718 votes ∙ Jennie Berges-437 votes

Middle Country Central School District

Budget Vote:

Yes – 1,511

No – 568

Board of Education results: Three open seats

*Dawn Sharrock- 1,465 votes

*Robert Feeney- 1,453 votes

*Robert Hallock- 1,421 votes

Three Village Central School District:

Budget:

Yes – 1852

No – 1110

Board of Education Election:

Two open seats, elected at-large.

*Amitava Das – 1957 votes

*Dr. Stanley Bak – 2116 votes

Miller Place School District

Budget vote:

Yes: 539 • No: 217

Proposition 2 (Library Budget):

Yes: 649 • No: 101

Board of Education elected trustees: (Candidates ran for two at-large seats)

*Andrea Spaniolas – 521 votes

*Jennier Keller – 491 votes

Rocky Point School District

Budget Vote

Yes: 482

No: 143

Proposition 2:

Capital Reserve Fund

Yes: 491

No: 124

Board of Education elected trustee:

*Susan Sullivan– 524 votes

Mount Sinai School District

Budget Vote

693 Yes

207 No

Proposition 2: Library

782 Yes

115 No

Proposition 3: Capital Project

739 Yes

157 No

Board of Education elected trustees:

*John Hnat- 565 votes

*Anthony Mangione- 616 votes

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District

Budget vote:

Yes–513

No–145

Proposition 2:

Yes–513

No–142

Proposition 3:

Yes–498

No–158

Board of Education elected trustees:

*Meghan Tepfenhardt: 527 votes

*Thomas Sheridan: 534 votes

Commack Union Free School District

Budget vote:

Yes: 1330

No: 546

Board of Education results :

(two seats)

Seat 1:

Pricilla Warner- 369 votes

*Nicole Goldstein- 1298 votes

Seat 2:

*Gues Hueber- 1511 votes

Kings Park Central School District

Budget vote:

Yes: 736

No: 403

Board of Education results:

(two seats)

*Pat Hanley- 841votes

*Shala Pascucci- 745 votes

Smithtown Central School District

Budget vote:

Yes: 4,222

No: 1,921

Board of Education results:

For the seat of Michael Saidens:

Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi 2,531 votes

*Theresa Donohue-3,573 votes

For the seat of John Savoretti:

Mike Simonelli- 2,613 votes

*Brandon Solomon- 3,445 votes

For the seat of Michael Catalanotto:

*Bernadette Ackerman- 3,600 votes

Alfred Carfora – 2,483 votes

Hauppauge School District

Budget Vote:

Yes 597

No 259

Proposition: Energy Performance Contract

Yes 667

No 174

Board of Education results:

(3 Open Seats, Three Year Terms)

*David M. Barshay, Esq.- 595 votes

*Rob Scarito- 612 votes

*Michael Buscarino- 601 votes

Northport–East Northport Union Free School District

Budget Vote:

Yes – 2,085

No – 1,149

Board of Education results:

(Three open seats)

*Christine Ruggeri– 2,332 votes

Thomas Loughran- 1,018 votes

Joseph Pushee– 882 votes

*Jim Maloney- 2,084 votes

*Raymond Burney- 1,823 votes

Proposition #2:

Capital Expenditures

Yes – 2,490

No – 733

Proposition #3:

Energy Performance Contract

Yes – 2,327

No – 894

Proposition #4:

Northport Historical Society

Yes – 1,799

No – 1,410

Huntington Union Free School District

Budget Vote:

Yes – 789

No – 200

Proposition:

Building improvement fund

Yes – 835

No – 146

Board of Education results:

(Two open seats)

*Jon Weston- 788 votes

*Jenna Prada- 768 votes

Harborfields Central School District

Budget Vote:

Yes- 817

No – 165

Board of Education results:

(Two open seats)

*Jeanette Wojcik- 775 votes

*Becky Dorsogna- 738 votes

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District:

Budget vote:

Yes – 245

No – 49

Board of Education results: (two seats open)

*Bruce Sullivan – 210 votes

*Alex Whelehan – 233 votes

(Both ran uncontested)