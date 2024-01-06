2023 Year in Review: June CommunityPort Times RecordTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Middle CountryTimes of SmithtownVillage Beacon RecordVillage Times Herald by TBR Staff - January 6, 2024 0 5 1 of 5 Suffolk County celebrates landmark housing legislation for veterans and people with disabilities. County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Legislator Nick Caracappa (C) shake hands during the signing ceremony. Photo from Steve Bellone’s Flickr page Smithtown High School East girls varsity softball team wins the Suffolk County championship against North Babylon. Photo from Smithtown Central School District Long Island hip-hop artists celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook on June 11. Photo by Rita J. Egan Marilyn Simons, left, and Jim Simons, third from left, toast the announcement of a $500 million contribution to Stony Brook University’s endowment with SBU President Maurie McInnis and Simons Foundation President David Spergel. File photo from John Griffin/Stony Brook University Mayor-elect Lauren Sheprow with her family celebrates on election night, June 20. Photo by Aidan Johnson