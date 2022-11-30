2023 Miss Long Island® and Miss Long Island Teen Queens have been crowned Arts & EntertainmentCommunityTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - November 30, 2022 0 32 1 of 3 Natalia Suaza from Valley Stream was crowned Miss Long Island Teen 2023. King Aaron Photography/ Miss Long Island Pageants Lianne Webb was crowned Miss Long Island 2023. King Aaron Photography/ Miss Long Island Pageants Natalia Suaza and Lianne Webb. King Aaron Photography/ Miss Long Island Pageants Alexandra Ali of Commack was 2nd Runner Up for Miss Long Island J & L Dream Productions, Inc., has announced their newest Long Island Queens! On November 20, 2022 at the Madison Theatre at Molloy College, Natalia Suaza from Valley Stream was crowned Miss Long Island Teen 2023 and Lianne Webb from Baldwin was crowned Miss Long Island 2023. They will begin their year of appearances promoting their platforms and engaging in the Long Island Community. Natalia will be promoting her platform of cancer awareness and Lianne will be promoting her advocacy of children’s advocacy. In August of next year, the 2023 queens will compete for the titles of Miss New York USA® and Miss New York Teen USA®, a title that is no stranger to the Long Island Pageants. Other award winners include: Top 5 Finalists Miss: Miss Long Island 2023, Lianne Webb, Belmont 1st Runner Up, Jenna Hofmann, West Islip 2nd Runner Up, Alexandra Ali, Commack 3rd Runner Up, Alliyah St Omer, North Baldwin 4th Runner Up, Michelle Lent, Glen Cove Top 5 Finalists Teen: Miss Long Island Teen 2023, Natalia Suaza, Valley Stream 1st Runner up, Emily Hall, Valley Stream 2nd Runner Up, Valarie Goorahoo, Valley Stream 3rd Runner Up, Rudra Patel, Farmingdale 4th Runner Up, Kyra Smith, East Hampton To follow Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen’s journey to the state title or to request the 2023 queens for an appearance, please contact JLDr[email protected]m for more information on how you can become the next Miss Long Island or Miss Long Island Teen, visit www.lipageants.com.