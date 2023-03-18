2023 managed parking season is now underway in Port Jeff

Managed parking in the Village of Port Jefferson has gone live.

Starting on Wednesday, March 15, paid parking in the village is active seven days a week, from noon to 11 p.m. Rates are $0.50 per hour from Monday through Thursday and $1 per hour from Friday through Sunday.

This season, the village is embarking on new tweaks to its system, metering vehicles by plate number instead of space number.

Parking meters and the village-operated digital parking software, Honk, will ask parkers for their license plate numbers. Parkers with valid handicap permits will park free of charge.

This parking season, the village has also introduced the License Plate Reader permitting system, enabling residents to park at village lots without a sticker. To apply for a resident, owner or rental permit, visit: portjeff.com/residentparking.