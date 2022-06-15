2-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from Centereach backyard pool

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident during which an unresponsive child was pulled from a pool at a Centereach home.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to 2 Barbara Drive on June 14 at approximately 6:25 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the home’s pool.

The boy, who is a relative of the home’s occupants, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.