Times … and dates: July 10 to July 17, 2025

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 60th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from Wednesdays to Sundays through Aug. 24. The 8-week festival will feature over 40 live performances including dance, theater and music. Bring seating. Free. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org for full schedule.

Smith Haven Mall Carnival

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Dreamland Amusements Carnival tonight through July 20. Enjoy summer fun for the whole family with exciting midway rides and games for all ages and carnival eats. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is free. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Visit www.dreamlandamusements.com for ticket information.

Thursday July 10

Northport Fireman’s Fair

The Northport Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 98th annual Firemen’s Fair tonight to July 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. on the fire department grounds on Steers Ave, off of Ocean Ave in Northport. The six day event will feature carnival rides by Blue Sky Amusements, festival food, carnival games and more. 631-261-7504

Harborside Concert

Harborside concerts are held at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays starting with Hootie & The Blowfish Tribute tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight with Teddy Kumpel and Nome Sane? at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Mike DelGuidice in Concert

Through a grant from Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, the Nissequogue River State Park Foundation will host a free concert featuring Mike DelGuidice at St. Joseph CYO Baseball/Softball complex, behind the Church of St. Joseph, Old Dock Road, Kings Park at 7:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-854-3900

Community Band Concert

The Northport Community Band will host concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight, July 17, July 24 and July 31 at 8 p.m. Rain location is Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport. www.ncb59.org

Friday July 11

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 10 listing.

Summer Fair

Island Christian Church, 400 Elwood Road, East Northport invites the community to a free summer celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Activities include games with prizes, inflatables, face painting and more. To register, visit www.islandchristian.com.

Celebrate St. James Game Night

Join Celebrate St. James for fun, games and pizza at the Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Musical Moments

Musical Moments in Kings Park return to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park at 7 p.m. tonight with a concert by the Eagle River Band (Eagles tribute band), courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Weather permitting. Bring seating. 516-509-7231

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition kicks off their annual Happenings on Main Street, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor Friday evenings at 7 p.m. with a performance by Christine Sweeney. Weather permitting. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Owl Prowl

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Owl Prowl from 8:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5y and up. $20 per person. Register required (no walk-ins) at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

LI Comedy Festival

The 19th annual Long Island Comedy Festival returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. featuring Dennis Rooney, Jordan Lauterbach, Meghan Hanley, Rich Walker and a surprise guest. Tickets are $55. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday July 12

Northport Fireman’s Fair

See July 10 listing.

Safe Boating Course

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor to receive your NYS Safe Boating Certificate with a Safe Boating Course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn the essentials of safe boat operation, regulations, and responsibilities of boat ownership. This course meets the NYS education requirement for the Personal Water Craft Operation Permit, Youth and Adult Boating Certificate. Available for individuals aged 10 and older, the enrollment fee is $35, which covers access to the museum’s exhibits. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.

Summer Craft Fair

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main Street, Northport hosts a Summer Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The indoor/outdoor event will feature over 40 vendors with new and handmade crafts and antique items. 631-261-0804

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $9.31 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Birding by the Beach

Town of Brookhaven continues its nature program series with Birding by the Beach at West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook at 10 a.m. and Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai at 2 p.m. These peninsulas provide year-round homes, breeding opportunities and migratory habitat for a number of bird species. Free but registration required by emailing [email protected].

Foodie Fest and Craft Fair

Rescheduled from June 14. Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai hosts the 2nd annual Foodie Fest and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join them for a day of delicious eats, unique handmade crafts, and community fun. 631-403-4846

Antique & Working Truck Show

The Long Island Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society presents its 22nd annual Antique, Classic & Working Truck Show today and July 13 at the LIAPA Show Grounds, 5950 Sound Ave., Riverhead from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Long Island Antique Power Association’s 31st annual Antique Farm Tractor Show & Pull and Hit & Miss Engine Run with garden and large tractor pulls, truck and engine exhibits, kids corner and craft vendors. Admission is $10 adults, veterans and children under 12 free. 631-821-4845

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series be returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Barbara Novack will be the featured poet. An open reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Sherwood-Jayne House Tours

Sherwood-Jayne Farm House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket will be open for tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., courtesy of Preservation Long Island. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

Craft Fair Weekend

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Craft Fair Weekend today and July 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop from local craft vendors while kids can enjoy a bounce house and other activities. 631-929-3500

Red, White and Blue Jam

Deepwells Farm Historical Society, 2 Taylor Land, St. James presents a free Red, White and Blue Jam music festival from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Line-up includes Black and Blue (Rolling Stones tribute); Stoned Temple Project Stone Temple Pilots tribute); and Free Bird (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute); and Vinyl Revival (Funk, Classic Rock and Motown hits). Bring seating. Gates open at noon.

Voyager Reed Quintet in Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with the Voyager Reed Quintet at 6 p.m. Their performances represent the intersection of a wide variety of music, particularly that of living composers, jazz and popular music, contemporary classical music, and older works made new to the reed quintet medium through transcriptions and arrangements. Free. 631-655-7798

Patriotic Concert

As part of their annual Summer Concert Series, The North Shore Community Band will present an outdoor concert at St. Mark’s R.C. Church, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of patriotic favorites. Bring seating. www.northshorecommunityband.org

Woodstock Show

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off their summer concert series with Amber Ferrari’s Joplin Pearl Woodstock Show at 8 p.m. Janis Joplin and music of the Woodstock era, Jefferson Airplane, The Who, Joni Michell, Led Zeppelin & more will bring you back to the Summer of Love. Tickets are $65. To order call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday July 13

Antique & Working Truck Show

See July 12 listing.

Craft Fair Weekend

See July 12 listing.

Benefit Car Show

The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville will host a judged benefit show by the Impressive Aggresive Motor Club on July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 50/50 raffles, DJ music, food and more. Proceeds benefit Strong Island Animal Rescue League. $5 admission for spectators. 631-881-0386

Huntington Lighthouse Tour

The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society hosts guided tours of the historic Huntington Lighthouse. One hour boat tour leaves from Gold Star Battalion Beach, 324 West Shore Road, Huntington continuously starting at 11 a.m. Last boat departs at 3 p.m. *Not handicapped accessible. Flat rubber soled shoes required (no flip flops). Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 children ages 5 to 12. Register at www.huntingtonlighthouse.org/tours. 631-421-1985

Huntington Independence Day

The Huntington Militia hosts a Huntington Independence Day event at the Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington and Village Green on July 13 from noon to 4 p.m., with musket and cannon drills, practice musket drills for children, period craft, cooking demonstrations and tours of the Arsenal. Free. Rain date is July 27. 631-223-8017, www.huntingtonmilitia.com

Northport Garden Tour

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport presents a Remembrance Garden Tour in memory of Arlene Handel from noon to 4 p.m. Participants will be able to take a self-guided tour of gardens from six private homes. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $45 per person in advance, $40 members; $50 on day of event. To order, visit www.northporthistorical.org. For more information, call 631-757-9859.

Ice Cream Making Workshop

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents Stirring Up History: Early Ice Cream Making, Victorian Ice Cream Molds Workshop with historical cook Diane Schwindt from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Treat your taste buds to homemade ice cream. Take a turn swirling the sarbotiere packed in salt ice. Learn how this treaty treat became popular in early America. Have fun using antique ice cream molds then place your frozen treat on a homemade waffle. Lots of history and fun facts. Fee is $40, $35 members, $15 children ages 5 to 12 (children must be accompanied by a parent), free for children ages 4 and under. To register, visit www.hallockville.org.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with Tom Manuel & The Jazz Loft All-Stars tonight at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. www.frankmelvillepark.org

The Whiskey Crows in Concert

Celebrate St. James continues their summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with The Whiskey Crows at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Concert on the Village Green

Summer concerts kick off tonight at the Stony Brook Village Center in front of the Stony Brook Post Office, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook with The Dance Mechanics at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Free. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday July 14

Rocky Point Concert series

The North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon presents a summer concert in the parking lot of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point featuring the Just Sixties band at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-854-1600

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

The community is invited to a meeting by the Sound Beach Civic Association at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda will be an overview of clean-energy projects promoted on Long Island by a representative of Green Light America and the Civic Board election — two seats are open. 631-744-6952.

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Tuesday July 15

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by Callie Kalepesis, soprano vocalist and member of the Bretton Woods Singers, who will captivate you with her renditions of popular songs at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Long Island’s largest Fireman’s Fair is held at the Henry L. Stimson Middle School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, and adjoining Peter Nelson Park tonight, July 16 and July 17 from 6 to 11 p.m., July 18 from 6 p.m. to midnight, and July 19 from 5 p.m. to midnight. (Parade on July 16 at 7:30 p.m.) Featuring amusement rides, games, live musical entertainment, food. Fireworks on July 16, 18 and 19 at dusk. P.O.P bracelets for the rides are $40. 631-427-1629, ext. 4.

Northport Family Fun Nights

The Northport Chamber of Commerce hosts a Family Fun Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Village of Northport’s Main Street will be closed to traffic from Woodbine Avenue to Union Place. Enjoy live music, outdoor dining, and collectible cars. 631-754-3905

Community Band Concert

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 39th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, Music from Around the World, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-265-6768

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset with Bon Journey tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Rain date is the following day. Presented by Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Just Sixties in Concert

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport continues its Concerts in the Library Courtyard series with the Just Sixties Band at 7 p.m. Enjoy the classics as well as stories and video clips of Americana culture from the era. Rain date is July 16. Open to all. 631-261-6930

Wednesday July 16

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 15 listing.

Community Job Fair

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Community Job Fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet job recruiters and gather information from organizations representing various industries at this event by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center. No registration required. 631-928-1212

Sunset Concerts

Port Jefferson Arts Council continues their Sunset Concert series on the Jill Russell Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Suffolk Shuffle from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside the Port Jefferson Village Center. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Southbound in Concert

PJS/Terrvyille Chamber of Commerce continues their Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Chamber Train Car Park, 1 Rose Ave., Port Jefferson Station with Southbound w/ Line Dancing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with food, ice cream, local businesses and more. Bring seating. www.pjstchamber.com

Thursday July 17

Community Band Concert

See July 10 listing.

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 15 listing.

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook invites the community to join them tonight to experience the Museum after hours. Pack a picnic supper, tour the galleries and enjoy an outdoor musical performance from 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m. with Johnny Cuomo and Brian Chabza. In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved to the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room. www.longislandmuseum.org

Sharks of Long Island

We’re celebrating the 50 year-anniversary of the release of Jaws, but people’s fascination with sharks dates back much farther than that! Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for a virtual talk at 7 p.m. to discover the range of magnificent and diverse shark species we share our local shores and waters with on Long Island. Find out about shark myths and the histories of shark attacks in New York. $10 suggested donation. Registration required for Zoom link by visiting www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight with David Clark’s All About Joel at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Harborside Concert

Harborside concerts are held at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays with Streetfighter tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

Film

‘Archipelago New York, Episode 2’

The Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council and the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook present a free screening of Episode 2 of Archipelago New York on July 10 at 7 p.m. Titled “Wildlife in the City,” the documentary will explore how, after 300 million years, animals have adapted to the expanding urban environment. Following the screening, join filmmaker Thomas Halaczinsky for an insightful conversation about the making of the documentary, plus get a sneak peek at his next project about Plum Island, shedding new light on its past and exploring its present. This program is free, but registration is requested by visiting www.longislandmuseum.org.

‘The Friend’

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport will screen The Friend starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray on July 11 at 2 p.m. This story about a writer who adopts a Great Dane that belonged to a deceased friend and mentor incorporates themes of love, friendship, grief, and healing. Rated R. For more info, call 631-261-6930.

Movies on the Harbor

Village of Port Jefferson presents its Movies on the Harbor series at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson Tuesdays at dusk with Forrest Gump on July 15; Barbie on August 5; and Wicked on August 12. Rain date is the next evening. Bring seating. Free. 631-473-4724

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the 30th annual Stony Brook Film Festival from July 17 to July 26. A total of 36 features, documentaries and shorts will be screened in the main theater followed by Q&A sessions will filmmakers. Passes and individual tickets available. 631-632-2787, www.stonybrookfilmfestival.com

‘Wicked’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Wicked on July 17 and Moana on August 14 at dusk. Bring seating. Free. 631-584-8510

Theater

‘Footloose The Musical’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Footloose The Musical from July 10 to Aug. 24. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the musical contains all of the hit songs including “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!” For tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Birthday Candles’

Celebrate St. James hosts a performance of Lighthouse Repertory Theatre’s Birthday Candles at the St. James Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James on July 12 at 3 p.m. Follow Ernestine Ashworth as she celebrates her 17th birthday… then her 18th… her 41st… her 70th… and her 101st. This poignant and witty play spans five generations, infinite dreams, and one cake baked live on stage. Tickets are $25 and includes a slice of birthday cake and coffee after the show. To RSVP, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-603-6500

‘Othello’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Othello from July 11 to Aug. 3. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Minstrel Players present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Trinity Episcopal Church, Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on July 19 and July 26 at 8 p.m. and July 20 and July 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, all 516-361-7232 or visit www.theminstrelplayersinc.org.

Class Reunions

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

Farmers Markets

Hauppauge

The Suffolk County Farmers Market at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge will be open to the public every Thursday at the facility’s north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 2. 631-853-2047

Huntington

Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Southwestern quadrant of Smith Haven Mall parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport on Saturdays from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

Rocky Point

The Rocky Point Farmers Market returns to the corner of Broadway and Prince Road, Rocky Point every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 17 through mid-November. [email protected]

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October 25. 631-403-7711

Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-373

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.