Kids Korner: June 12 to 19, 2025

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on June 13, June 20 and June 27 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Art Explorers Club

Start your weekend with art! The Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents Art Explorer’s Club: Underwater Treasures for ages 5 to 10 on June 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Students will explore the ocean through a sea-inspired book, using it as a springboard for creativity. They will design and sculpt their own sea creature, bringing it to life with paint and personalized accessories. To further enrich the experience, students will also write a short story featuring their unique creation. $5 per family. Register at www.heckscher.org.

Summer Splash Workshop

Celebrate St. James Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd Street, St. James presents a Summer Splash children’s art workshop on June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children ages 5 to 12 will use various art techniques including drawing, painting, collage and printmaking to craft their very own one-of-a-kind summer-themed masterpiece. $40 per child includes all materials. To register, visit www.celebratestjamesorg. 631-984-0201

Father’s Day Painting Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James presents an in-studio Father’s Day workshop for children ages 6 to 12 on June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to paint an awesome monster truck painting for Dad or that special Dad in your life with step-by-step instruction from Miss Linda. $55 per child includes an 11″ by 14″ canvas and all art supplies. To register, visit theatelieratflowerfield.org. 631-250-9009.

Second Saturdays at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays in the Studio series on June 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families are welcome to join educators in the LIM studio and participate in a hands-on activity or art project inspired by the Triumph of Nature exhibition and decorate a small flower pot. Take home seeds to watch botanical beauty bloom from the outside and within. No registration required. Included with museum admission. 631-751-0066

Crafternoon at the Library

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will host a Crafternoon for children ages 3 to 12 (with their grown-up) on June 14. Stop in anytime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to create a work of art with recycled materials. No registration required. Bring a friend! Questions? Email [email protected]

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on June 16 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Sidewalk Chalk Mosaics

Join the Walt Whitman Birthplace Museum, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station for a Sidewalk Chalk Mosaics workshop on June 18 from 11 a.m. to noon. Children ages 3 to 5 will explore different materials and techniques while having fun $15 per child. To register, visit www.waltwhitman.org. 631-427-5240

Fish Scavenger Hunt

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold a Fish Scavenger Hunt on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about fish that live in New York as you explore the hatchery and solve the riddles. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Shake, Rattle and Roll

In honor of Juneteenth, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Shake, Rattle and Roll on June 19. Drop by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to explore how West African music influenced American sailors’ work songs at sea. Create your own sistrum, a traditional instrument using shells! Admission fee plus $10 per particIpant. 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Ready for an under the sea adventure? Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from July 19 to Aug. 24. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Fantasmix’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theater with The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins! from July 11 to July 26 with a sensory friendly performance on July 13 at 11 a.m. Come help the world’s newest superheroes — Lightning and Bolt — as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet — and all its water! The electrifying brother-and-sister duo discovers that together, they have what it takes to save the world. Tickets are $15. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Finding Nemo’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Finding Nemo on Father’s Day, June 15 at noon. An adventurous young clownfish is unexpectedly taken from his Great Barrier Reef home to a dentist’s office aquarium. It’s up to his worrisome father Marlin and his friendly but forgetful regal blue tang fish Dory to bring Nemo home —meeting vegetarian sharks, surfer dude turtles, hypnotic jellyfish, hungry seagulls, and more along the way. Rated G. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Send your calendar events to [email protected]