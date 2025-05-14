Kids Korner: May 15 to 22, 2025

PROGRAMS

International Museum Day

Join the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach for their annual festival celebrating International Museum Day on May 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from many local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits with activities for the kids. Free. 631-585-9393

Touch-A-Truck at the MCPL

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach host a Touch-A-Truck event in parking lot on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to explore a variety of vehicles, sit in the driver’s seat, and delve into the fascinating world of trucks. This one-of-a-kind event will showcase massive trucks and heavy equipment from law enforcement, the fire department, commercial businesses, industrial companies, and much more. Held rain or shine. 631-585-939

Building Detectives

Preservation Long Island presents Building Detectives: Discovering Cold Spring Harbor Architecture on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly walking tour and hands-on activities to explore the beautiful architectural history of Cold Spring Harbor. Together with Town Historian Robert Hughes and Preservation Director Tara Cubie, families will explore historic Cold Spring Harbor through a guided scavenger hunt and crafting activities that make architectural history come alive. Perfect for children ages 6-12 and their parents or caregivers. Family Ticket $25 (Includes 1 caregiver and up to two children under age 13), Member Family Ticket $20 (Includes 1 caregiver and up to two children under age 13) Additional child — $5 per child. Click HERE for tickets.

Three Village Community Day

Join the Three Village Chamber of Commerce for a day of fun at the Three Village Community Day fair on the Setauket Village Green, 1 Dyke Road, Setauket on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop one-of-a-kind finds and handmade goods; explore booths from local businesses; and enjoy delicious food and live music. Bring the kids for face painting and family fun! Rain date is May 18. 3vchamber.com

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on May 19 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

One Fish, Two Fish

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, One Fish, Two Fish, on May 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

THEATER

‘Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hysterical musical retelling of the wonderful story Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs from May 31 to June 21 with a sensory friendly performance on June 1 at 11 a.m. Come on down for this daffy tale with a Queen, a Witch, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven crazy dwarfs that are guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on May 18 at noon. The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure! After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.