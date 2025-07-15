15th annual Long Island Ice Cream Tours kick off July 20

Celebrate 15 years of sweetness as the Long Island Ice Cream Tours (LIICT) return this summer to tour Long Island, sampling the sweetness of fresh, homemade ice cream.

There are two tours scheduled; LIICT East and LIICT West, covering their respective parts of Long Island. Each tour will include six or seven locally-owned ice cream and gelato shops.

The first tour of summer 2025 will be LIICT East, to be held on Sunday, July 20 (National Ice Cream Day). Starting at 10 a.m., the tour will travel and sample the creamy goodness at ice cream shops throughout Suffolk County. It begins at Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe in Riverhead, and includes stops at McNulty’s Ice Cream Parlor in Miller Place, Mia’s Ice Cream Kitchen in Centereach, Coyle’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bay Shore, Mann’s Homemade Ice Cream in Amityville, and Old Fashioned Ice Cream Shoppe in West Babylon.

LIICT West will take place on Saturday, August 9, beginning at 10 a.m. The tour will start at LICS Ice Cream in Northport, and includes stops at Alkemy in Huntington, Cheeks & Bean in East Meadow, Frozen Cow Ices and Cream in Lido Beach, Henry’s Confectionery in Glen Cove, Hildebrandt’s Ice Cream and Gelateria dei Colteli in Williston Park, and Smusht and Sweet Treats by the Wharf in Port Washington.

Participants provide their own transportation throughout each tour and each day lasts six to seven hours, sampling from the shops on Long Island that make their ice cream on their premises.

“This delicious trek provides a fun way to meet friends, old and new, while sampling the best homemade ice cream across Long Island,” said co-founder Jeff Noreman, who established LIICT in 2011 with Derek Steen.

“This unique event also helps the local economy by supporting fellow Long Island businesses and their families. We also support research on brain cancer prevention and cures, a cause near and dear to our family,” he added.

Registration includes an official LIICT tour shirt — which entitles participants to special discounts — and many of the shops offer special flavors or creations for the day. For more info and to register, visit liict.org.