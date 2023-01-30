Centereach Cougars nip Ward Melville Patriots

Ward Melville junior Devin Lynch battles his way to the rim in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Devin Lynch scores in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Luke Chitkara drives the baseline in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Neelesh Raghurama shoots for three in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff shoots for two in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Riddick Drab scores for the Cougars in a road game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Lorenzon Beaton fights Logan Norman for the rebound in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Tim McCarthy lays up for two for the Cougars in a road game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton boxes out in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Derek Zhang hits for two for the Cougars in a road game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon Centereach senior Derek Zhang hits for two for the Cougars in a road game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon
Centereach senior Derek Zhang drives the baseline for the Cougars in a road game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon
Centereach senior Derek Zhang scores for the Cougars in a road game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon
Centereach’s Christopher Buzaid battles Lorenzo Beaton in a league II match up Jan. 27. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Velez shoots from long range in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Luke Chitkara drains a triple in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Aidan Kilduff drives the lane in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton scores in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Lorenzo Beaton scores fights Will Kiernan for the rebound in a home game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo
Devin Lynch battles Evan Grant for the rebound in a league II matchup Jan. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Will Kiernan battles his way to the rim for the Cougars in a road game against Ward Melville. Credit: Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots looked for a much-needed win against Centereach in a League II matchup at home, but the Cougars were able to keep the Patriots at bay, snatching a 57-53 victory Friday, Jan. 27.

Ward Melville, trailing by nine points to open the second half, were able to trim the deficit by one point late in the game, but the Cougar defense was able to thwart the threat. 

Senior Derek Zhang topped the scoring charts for the Cougars with 14 points, and senior Christopher Buzaid netted 13. 

Lorenzo Beaton scored 17 points for the Patriots, and Devin Lynch banked 13. 

The win lifts the Cougars to 8-5 in the division, securing a playoff berth. The loss drops the Patriots to 5-7 with four games remaining before postseason play begins. 

The Cougars retake the court Feb. 4 with a road game against crosstown rival Newfield at 11:15 a.m. Ward Melville will take on Longwood during a road game on Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.

