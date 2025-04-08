15-year-old arrested for fatally stabbing grandmother in Selden
Suffolk County Police arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly stabbed his mother and fatally stabbed his grandmother in Selden on April 7.
After being stabbed by her son, Vanessa Chendemi ran out of her residence, located on Old Town
Road, at approximately 9:45 p.m. A passing motorist stopped to offer assistance and Chendemi got into
the vehicle where she called 911 to report the incident.
When officers arrived at the scene they found Concetta Chendemi, 56, inside the residence with stab
wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk
County Medical Examiner. Vanessa Chendemi, 36, was transported to an area hospital in stable
condition.
The 15-year-old fled the scene after the stabbing. Officers canvassing the area arrested the boy at Dare
Road and Buckskin Lane in Selden at 11:22 p.m. Homicide Squad detectives charged the boy, whose
name is being withheld due to his age, with Murder 2nd Degree and Attempted Murder. He is scheduled
to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 8.