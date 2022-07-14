Kids Korner: July 14 to July 21, 2022

PROGRAMS

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including July 14 and 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230 for more details.

National Circus Project

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a performance by the National Circus Project on the Library’s front lawn on July 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a panoramic presentation of circus skills packed into a sensational comedy-variety show. The show features circus arts from around the world and lots of audience participation. Free and open to all. No registration necessary. Bring seating. Call 941-4080 for further information.

Pop-Up Saturday

Calling all animal lovers! The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, 97 Main Street, Stony Brook Village on July 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. Sweetbriar Nature Center will bring birds of prey and touchable animals. Rain date is the following day. Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org for more information.

Candy Twisted Balloons

Part of Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment, Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents The Candy Twisted Balloon Show, a combination of comedy, crazy magic, and audience participation, on July 16 at 2 p.m. You won’t want to miss the grand finale when Candy climbs inside the biggest balloon you have ever seen. Vehicle use fee: $10. For more information, call 269-4333.

BNL Summer Sundays

As part of its Summer Sunday series, Brookhaven National Laboratory is bringing science to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport on July 17 with a program titled SPACE from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join scientists from BNL as they discuss the wonders of the universe and take turns with hands-on experiences that show the different weights in different planetary gravities, explore craters of the moon, and more! Admission is free to the public until 2 p.m. Reservations are required by visiting www.bnl.gov/Sundays.

Summer Scavenger Hunt

Enjoy a lively scavenger hunt through Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park, searching for natural and crazy things on a unique scavenger checklist, on July 17 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Fun for the whole family! $4 per person, To register visit Eventbrite.com & search #NatureEdventure.

Crafts for Kids

As part of its summer program series, Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket presents Crafts for Kids at the Red Barn on July 19 at 11 a.m. Kids can make a bird house to take home. Free. No registration necessary. For more information, call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Family Concert

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats will present a free family concert at the Huntington Summer Arts Festival at Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on July 19 at 7 p.m. Frontwoman, songwriter and bandleader Lucy Kalantari engages her audience with interactive, jazz-scat-along play, while singing from her growing collection of foot-tapping songs highlighting the joys of life, community and resilience. Bring seating. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Taiko Drums of Japan

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket presents Taiko Drums of Japan, on the front lawn on July 20 from 7 to 8 p.m. Ryu Shu Taiko introduces audiences to the traditional Japanese “Matsuri” (Festival) experience. This family-friendly interactive show presents traditional and contemporary Taiko drumming and Folk dance. Free and open to all. No registration necessary. Call 941-4080 for more information.

Toothy Tuesdays

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Tuesdays in July for Toothy Tuesday, a shark tooth excavation workshop, from 2 to 4 p.m. Design and create a necklace or keychain featuring your fossil treasure. Admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

FILM

‘Encanto’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Disney’s Encanto on the great lawn on July 14 at dusk. Come early at 7 p.m. for fun and games. Bring seating. \\ Rain date is July 21. Call 631-584-8510 for further details.

‘Luca’

Join the Stony Brook University Seawolves for their 12th annual free summer outdoor movie night screening of Luca at Kenneth Lavalle Stadium, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on July 20 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring seating. Presented by Team Ardolino/Realty Connect USA. Admission is free but tickets are required by visiting www.ardolino.com/summerevents.

THEATER

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 2 to July 24. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Puss-In-Boots’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hilarious musical re-telling of Puss-In-Boots, the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline, from July 8 to July 30. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in a Play!’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Art presents Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in Play! outdoors on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society. 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 9 to July 29. An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. See review in next week’s paper.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.