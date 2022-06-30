Kids Korner: June 30 to July 7, 2022

PROGRAMS

Toothy Tuesdays

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Tuesdays in July for Toothy Tuesday, a shark tooth excavation workshop, from 2 to 4 p.m. Come celebrate these incredible apex predators! Touch a real shark jaw and a Megalodon tooth. Learn to identify different shark teeth and excavate a real shark tooth fossil. Design and create a necklace or keychain featuring your fossil treasure. Admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

A Morning of Chamber Music

Children ages 4 and up are invited to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a visit with the Long Island Chamber Music in the mansion’s courtyard on July 2 at 10 a.m. Musicians Gareth Flowers, Sophie Manoloff, Eric Huckins, Burt Mason, trombone; and Daniel Schwalbach will present Meet the Brass Family!, a highly interactive program, featuring a mix of jazz and classical pieces by American composers from the Gilded Age. Children will have an in-depth look at the brass instruments and become composers for the day. BYO chairs. $10 ages 4 to 12. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Hatchery Scavenger Hunt

Drop by the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor on Jjuly 4 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a Scavenger Hunt. Explore the hatchery and aquarium to find the animal that completes the rhyme. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Questions? Call 516-692-6768.

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop on July 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door. (Fee includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum.) Call 380-3230.

Stars & Stripes Crafts

In perfect timing with the Fourth of July, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor offers Stars & Strips crafts Tuesdays to Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through July 10. Explore the museum’s exhibits and then help yourself to red, white, and blue crafts in the workshop. ​Free with admission fee of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

THEATER

‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 2 to July 24. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Puss-In-Boots’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hilarious musical re-telling of Puss-In-Boots, the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline, from July 8 to July 30 with a special sensory sensitive performance on July 10. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.