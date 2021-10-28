Fall fun during Port Jeff’s Harvest Fest

It was a day full of fall festivities on Saturday, Oct. 23 when the Village of Port Jefferson hosted its 2021 Harvest Fest that showcased tons of Halloween fun, while supporting local businesses.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Port Jefferson Harbor Education & Arts Conservancy held a window painting contest to decorate the outside of the Village Center. Nearly two-dozen children grabbed their paint and brushes to show off their favorite Halloween-inspired art skills that included everything from steaming hot chocolate in a mug to ghosts, skeletons and a creepy toy doll.

While the kids got artistic, parents traveled throughout the village to taste and enjoy chowders from participating restaurants in a chowder crawl, along with seasonal beverage tastings from the Port Jeff Brewing Company, The Whiskey Barrel and Port Jeff Liquors.

Along with pumpkin carvings and trick-or-treat bagging, families were able to go on a secret scavenger hunt — which featured an appearance from the Pirates at Large.

The afternoon ended with a costumed dog parade along East Main Street, where furry friends dressed to the nines from rainbows to spooky spiders.

