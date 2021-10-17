Huntington Blue Devils corral Centereach Cougars

Huntington Blue Devils corral Centereach Cougars

Huntington quarterback Anthony Annunziata hands off to Lucas Petrizzi in a road game against Centereach Oct. 15. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington senior runningback Josiah Melendez cuts inside for the Blue Devils in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington senior running-back Josiah Melendez after a touchdown run for the Blue Devils in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington senior running-back Josiah Melendez eludes a would-be tackler on his way to a 53-yard TD run in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington senior Josiah Melendez #3 celebrates after a 53-yard touchdown run Oct 15. Credit: Bill Landon
Huntington senior running-back Josiah Melendez bolts up the middle in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington senior running-back Josiah Melendez lunges for extra yardage in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior quarterback Justin Robbert throws over the middle in a home game against Huntington Oct 15. Bill Landon photo
Seniors Justin Robbert hands off to Markus Figueroa in a Div II home game against Huntington. Bill Landon photo
The Centereach Cougars make an entrance before taking on the Huntington Blue Devils in a Div II matchup at home Oct 15. Bill Landon photo
Huntington senior Lucas Petrizzi escapes a tackle in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington senior runningback Lucas Petrizzi with a long gain in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior running-back Markus Figueroa out of the backfield for the Cougars in a Div II home game against Huntington. Bill Landon
Centereach senior running-back Markus Figueroa out of the backfield for the Cougars in a Div II home game against Huntington. Bill Landon
Huntington running-back Robbie Smith powers his way up the middle in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington running-back Robbie Smith powers his way up the middle in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington running-back Robbie Smith powers his way up the middle in a Div II game on the road against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon

The Centereach Cougars at 1-4 had their hands full when the Huntington Blue Devils (2-2) came to visit in a Division II matchup Oct. 15.

If the Blue Devils meant to set the early tone, they did, when senior defensive back Ryan Porzio picked off a Justin Robbert pass and went the distance for a pick six touchdown a minute into the game. Lucas Petrizzi found the endzone at the 5:01 mark and with the point after Huntington led 14-0. Senior running back Josiah Melendez off a slant pass eluded two would be Centereach tacklers, bolted to the outside and jetted 53 yards for his second touchdown to put Huntington out front 28-0 at the half. After a dormant third quarter Centereach wide receiver Riddick Drab caught a 15-yard pass from Robbert to take the goose egg off the board. Huntington delivered a one two punch midway through the fourth when Huntington senior Robbie Smith found the endzone on a 20-yard jaunt and followed by Josiah Melendez’s interception then ripped a 60-yarder for the score to take a 42-7 lead. With two minutes left senior running back Markus Figueroa punched in on a 20-yarder for the final 42-14.

The loss drops Centereach to 1-5 while the win lifts Huntington to 3-2 with two games remaining before post season play begins.  

