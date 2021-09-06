13-year-old dirt bike operator killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a dirt bike operator in East Northport the night of Sept. 4.

Nicholas Woodworth, 13, of Greenlawn was operating a Honda dirt bike when he went through a traffic light at the intersection of Larkfield Road and Pulaski Road and was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Mary Mollica, 49, of East Northport. The teenager was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle and dirk bike were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.