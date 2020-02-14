1 of 18

The Comsewogue Warriors wrestling team came out onto the mat Feb. 8 at the Eastport-South Manor high school, with several of their members finishing strong.

Leading the way for Comsewogue in League V finals were Ansel Then with a second-place finish at 145 pounds, as did teammate Blaise Coppola at 160 pounds. At 220 pounds, it was Cole Blatter who finished in the No. 2 spot.

The Warriors look to build on their success in the county championship round at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood Feb. 15-16. The wrestling season culminates with the NYSPHAA finals at the Times Union Center Feb. 28-29.