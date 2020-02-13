Ward Melville Patriots Pair Qualify for States

1 of 8

Ward Melville junior Briana Grant was the class of the field at the 1,000-meter distance, placing first at Suffolk County Community College Feb. 10 with a time of 2 minutes, 58.55 seconds to qualify for the New York State championship finals to be held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island Mar. 7.

Teammate Megan Wood, a senior, also qualified for the state final in shot put with a throw of 42 feet 3 1/2 inches.

Ward Melville senior Allison D’Angio cleared 4 feet 10 inches in the high jump and the quartet of Elizabeth Radke, Sarah Thornton, Jane Radke and Arianna Gilbride contested the 4×400 meter relay event.