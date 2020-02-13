Ward Melville Patriots Pair Qualify for States

Ward Melville Patriots Pair Qualify for States

Ward Melville sophomore Alexis Bell runs the 1000m event at the NYS qualifier at SCCC Feb. 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Allison D’Angio competes in the NYS qualifier round clearing 4’10” at SCCC Feb. 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Arianna Gilbride a sophomore at Ward Melville runs the 4x400 relay at SCCC Feb. 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Briana Grant surges to the front on her way to win the 1000m event Feb.10, clocking in at 2:58.55 to qualify for the NYS Finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Elizabeth Radke competes in the 4x400m relay event at SCCC Feb. 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jane Radke competes in the 4x400m relay event at SCCC Feb. 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Megan Wood qualifies for the NYS Championship round throwing 42’ 3½” at SCCC Feb. 10. Photo by Bill Landon
2441 Ward Melville senior Sarah Thornton runs the final leg of the 4x400m event Feb. 10. Photo by Bill Landon

Ward Melville junior Briana Grant was the class of the field at the 1,000-meter distance, placing first at Suffolk County Community College Feb. 10 with a time of 2 minutes, 58.55 seconds to qualify for the New York State championship finals to be held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island Mar. 7.

Teammate Megan Wood, a senior, also qualified for the state final in shot put with a throw of 42 feet 3 1/2 inches. 

Ward Melville senior Allison D’Angio cleared 4 feet 10 inches in the high jump and the quartet of Elizabeth Radke, Sarah Thornton, Jane Radke and Arianna Gilbride contested the 4×400 meter relay event.

