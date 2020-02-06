Ward Melville Patriots Edge Centereach

Ward Melville Patriots Edge Centereach

Ward Melville senior Thomas Mauro, left, duels with Centereach junior Justin Martinez in Sabre Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward-Melville's Thomas Mauro and Centereach's Chris Bacigalupo. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Ryan Schmidke, left, gets touched by Centereach senior Epeéist Brian Taich Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Noah Cavallo, right. Photo by Bill Landon
Noah Cavallo a Ward Melville freshman, left, takes on Jeremy Schkoda of Centereach in Foil Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach junior Nick Galdemis, left, scores a touch against Ward Melville’s John Fee in Foil Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Kumpu Ide, right, scores a touch against Ward Melville Epeéist William Lehr at home Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior John Stopanio, left, with a weapon bending touch against Ward Melville senior Christopher Ancona (a returning All County and All Long Island foilist). Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Sebastian Cieslak, left, gets touched by Ward Melville sophomore William Lehr in Epeé Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Daniel Chin Suey is En-garde in Foil on his home strip against Ward Melville Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Foilist Christopher Ancona, left, a returning All-Long Island fencer scores against Centereach sophomore Daniel Chin Suey Feb. 3. Photo by Bill Landon

The Ward Melville fencing squad edged Centereach, 17-10,  Feb. 3 to clinch the League II title and looks to maintain that momentum for the county finals.

Returning All-County and All-Long Island foilist Christopher Ancona, a senior, led the way for the Patriots, winning all three of his bouts as did sophomore épéeist William Lehr.

The win lifted the Patriots to a perfect 8-0 in league, 12-1 overall. The team then went on to a championship match play at Commack High School Feb. 5, where they won, 14-13.

 

