Tigers maul Wolverines 75-36

Northport senior Tess Maline nails a three pointer in a league III matchup against Newfield Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior guard Tess Maline scores from down low in a league III matchup against Newfield Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore guard Sophia Bica drives the baseline for the Tigers at home against Newfield. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore guard Sophia Bica hits a triple for the Tigers at home Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Newfield’s Raiyah Reid an 8th grader breaks to the basket in a league III matchup against Northport. Bill Landon photo
Newfield 8th grader Raiyah Reid shoots two in a league III matchup on the road Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore guard Megan Spina shoots in a league III matchup against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Megan Spina drives the baseline for the Wolverines in a road game against Northport Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Newfield sophomore guard Megan Spina sets up the play in a league III matchup against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport’s Kickline troupe provides the halftime entertainment where the Tigers defeated Newfield 75-36 Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Co-Captain Kerry Dennin shoots two in a league III matchup against Newfield at home Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Co-Captain Kerry Dennin battles in the paint in a league III matchup against Newfield Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Co-Captain Kerry Dennin goes up for the score in a league III matchup against Newfield Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Kelly McLaughlin drains a three pointer in a home game against Newfield Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Kelly McLaughlin drives the baseline at home against Newfield Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Kelly McLaughlin a Northport senior comes down with the rebound in a home game against Newfield Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Co-Captain Kelly McLaughlin fights her way to the rim in a home game against Newfield Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore guard Gina Oliveira passes to an open shooter for the Wolverines in a road game against Northport Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Danielle Pavinelli lays up for two in a 75-36 victory over Newfield Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Co-Captain Danielle Pavinelli drains a three pointer in a 75-36 victory over Newfield Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Chinelle Nelson battles her way to the rim in a game against Northport Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo
Chinelle Nelson lays up for two for Newfield in a road game against Northport Jan. 16. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Chinelle Nelson with a jumper against Northport in a league III matchup on the road Jan. 16. Bill Landon photo

The Northport Tigers looked to continue their winning ways against the visiting Newfield Wolverines who were on a five-game winning streak and win they did, with a 75-36 victory Jan. 16 to remain atop the League III leaderboard.

Northport senior co-captain Danielle Pavinelli led the way in scoring for the Tigers with four from the floor, four triples coupled with six rebounds to lead her team with 20 points. Senior Kelly McLaughlin, also a co-captain, netted 18 and teammate Sophia Bica banked 10.

Newfield sophomore Megan Spina sank five from the floor along with a triple for 13 points, and Raiyah Reid, the eighth-grader, tacked on 10.

The win lifts Northport to 7-0 in league, 12-3 overall, with six games left before postseason play. The loss drops Newfield to 4-3 in league, 9-3 overall with eight games remaining.

 

