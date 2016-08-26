Throwback Thursday

Blast from the Past:

Do you know where this bowling alley was located? Do you know when it was built and how long it was in existence? Email your answers to info@wmho.org. To see more wonderful vintage photographs like this, visit The Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s ongoing exhibit, It Takes a Team to Build a Village, at The WMHO’s Educational & Cultural Center, 97P Main Street, Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-2244.