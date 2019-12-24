Three Village Historian Digs into the History of the Christmas Card HistoryHolidaysVillage Times Herald by TBR Staff - December 24, 2019 0 1 1 of 18 From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler A penny postcard mailed in Brooklyn from Caroline Griffin to Mrs. G.W.H. Griffin Dec. 24, 1907. It was received the same day. Susan (Stevens) Griffin was Bev Tyler's great-great-grandmother. It was sent by her granddaughter. (Both lived in Brooklyn). Susan’s husband was George Washington Hale Griffin (1829-1879), a minstrel performer (Christies’s Minstrels) and a writer and composer of church and minstrel music. Photo from Beverly C. Tyler's collection From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler A penny post card sent in 1914 from The Murphys to Mr. & Mrs. Clinton West, East Setauket. From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler A penny postcard ,manufactured in Germany where many early postcards were produced. Sent late on Jan. 4, 1908, from Eva in Vermont to Mrs Daniel P. Smith, Mineola. From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler A 1981 postcard. From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler Copy of the first Christmas postcard, designed by John Calcott Horsley for Henry Cole of England. From the collection of Beverly C. Tyler By Beverly C. Tyler The first Christmas card was designed by John Callcott Horsley for Henry Cole of England, later Sir Henry Cole. Cole was the organizer and first director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London The card was printed in London by a method called lithography and was hand colored by a professional “colourer” named Mason. It was sent in 1843. It was the custom at the time to send letters to relatives and friends at Christmas. Cole’s cards were to take the place of the letters that he would have to write to his large number of friends and family. A total of about 1,000 of these cards were printed. Christmas cards were becoming popular in the United States by the 1870s, and by the 1880s they were being printed in the millions, and were no longer being hand colored. Christmas cards during the late 1800s came in all shapes and sizes and were made with silk, satin, brocade and plush, as well as with lace and embroidery surrounding the printed card. These cards were just as varied as those we have today and included religious themes, landscapes from every season, animals, the traditional Father Christmas, children and humor. The cards were very colorful and usually included some verse in addition to the greeting. During the late 1800s and early 1900s, humor was a favorite theme for postcards and Christmas postcards were no exception. A modern take on a Christmas card poem: GOD’S PROCLAIMING STAR Three wise men from the east came following God’s proclaiming star It led unerring to the presence of our Lord God’s proclaiming star It brought God’s message of peace on earth God’s proclaiming star and showed the world God’s promise God’s proclaiming star that through God’s son our sins are forgiven God’s proclaiming star and introduced us to God’s first GPS God’s proclaiming star Poem by Beverly Tyler Christmas cards were eventually sent through the mail as postcards. The lower price of postage — one cent for a postcard — was one of the reasons for the popularity of the postcard-greeting card. The postcard was most popular during the years between 1895 and 1914, when the craze for collecting cards was at its height. The beginning of the use of postcards probably goes back to the influence of the trade card, used to promote business and trade in the 18th and 19th centuries, and the visiting card, which included the sender’s name prominently added to the card, and was used to send a greeting. By the end of the first decade of the 20th century, the collecting of picture postcards was the most popular hobby in the world. In the United States there were more than a half a million postcards mailed each year leading up to World War I. Many of these cards were postmarked at both the senders and the recipients post office. One postcard was postmarked Dec. 23, 1907, at 6 p.m. in Putnam, New York, and in East Setauket Dec. 24 (no time listed). Beverly C. Tyler is a Three Village Historical Society historian and author of books available from the society at 93 North Country Road, Setauket. For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.