St. Charles Cuts Ribbon on New Maternity Wing HealthPort Times Record by Kyle Barr - December 19, 2019 0 4 Katherine Lewin with her newborn son Jonathan at St. Catherine Hospital's new maternity wing. Photo by Kyle Barr St. Charles Hospital’s nearly $4 million new maternity wing has one thing at the top of the mind, privacy. St. Catherines officials cut the ribbon on the new maternity wing. Photo by Kyle Barr At a ribbon cutting for the new renovated 16-room maternal/child pavilion Dec. 19, hospital officials boasted rooms with “hotel-like atmosphere,” that focus on letting families stay together with their newborn in relative quiet. “Today the standard in the community is probably for privacy for mothers, because now their husbands stay with them, so you need to have more people in the room,” said Jim O’Connor, the president of St. Charles Hospital. O’Connor said the new wing cost around $3.8 million, most of which came from the hospital’s capital budget, and took around 10 months to build. During that time patients were moved to the 3-West wing, in order to avoid the disturbance of construction for the doctors, nurses and patients. The hospital’s foundation and auxiliary contributed about $500,000 to the construction, said Lisa Mulvey, executive director of the hospital’s foundation. Funds were raised through trustees and events such as their annual golf outing and spring luncheons. The end result, she said, was well worth it. “It’s beautiful,” Mulvey said. “I couldn’t have pictured something more beautiful.” Each room features new beds and more accommodations for person’s significant others with new sofa chairs and larger, walk-in showers. The rooms also include more modern isolettes for newborn children. Dr. Jerry Ninia, the director of obstetrics and gynecology at the hospital, said the new wing’s technology helps in emergencies, but it’s always moreso the staff involved. One of the new rooms at St. Catherine Hospital maternal unit. Photo by Kyle Barr “It goes beyond the nice showers and the nice digs, so to speak,” he said. “It helps the staff, it’s always nice to work in a nice facility.” The wing officially opened about three weeks ago, and patients are already making use of the facilities. Ed Casper, an architect from Stantec engineering company that worked on the new wing, said just that morning he had become a grandfather, his grandson being born right there in the new wing. “Our experience through the night last night was absolutely phenomenal,” he said. One of the first children to be born in the new maternity ward was young Jonathan Lewin, less than a week old. His sparse, brown hair is already as long as thumbtacks. His mother, Katherine Lewin, 31, a nurse from Wading River, said her care there was “excellent, everyone here is great.” She is excited to take her new son home, where she expects her 2 ½ year-old daughter is excited to be a sister. “She asked if she could bring him home,” Lewin said.